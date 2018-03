Nestled At The End Of A Quiet Cul-De-Sac, This Spacious 3 Bd 2 Bath Home Is Fully Upgraded Throughout, Eik W Marble Counters/Ss Appliances, L/R D/R New French Doors Opening To 30 X 15 Riverstone Patio, New Hall & Master Baths. Lower Level Family Rm/Office, Hardwd Floors Throughout, 2 Car Garage, Walk To Train, Town, Ms/Hs Campus. Taxes With *$11,201.69