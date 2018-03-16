高端地产新闻
在售 - Conegliano, Italy - ¥124,573,101
Conegliano, Italy

Via Delle Ginestre

约¥124,573,101
原货币价格 €16,000,000
  • 10
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 16145
    平方英尺

On the icturesque hills of Conegliano stands this beautiful villa dating from the second half of the seventeenth century, designed by the Venetian architect Baldassarre Longhena. Thanks to its dominant position the view that opens to the observer goes from the Veneto plains full of vineyards right to the Alps. The villa consists of one main body which is accessed via a wonderful staircase. Inside, you will experiment a real journey through time thanks to the original furnishings, the ceilings, the paintings and the Loggia overlooking the living room which once housed the orchestra. The private park with trees and lovely cypresses surrounding the villa is equipped with a swimming pool an italian garden corner and lovely spots, and it is is perfectly integrated in the context around which stands a beautiful dependance equipped with all the comforts.

上市日期: 2018年3月5日

MLS ID: 202001002302

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Diletta Giorgolo Spinola
390679258888

