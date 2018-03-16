10284 E Mountain Spring Rd

Stunning remodel transforms this distinctive custom Silverleaf golf course home. Backing onto the 10th fairway with unobstructed picturesque views of the golf course and the McDowell Mountains, this home is a show-stopper. Stylishly elegant designer finishes include herringbone Chicago brick flooring and fireplace surrounds, with a custom zinc island top finishing off the state of the art gourmet kitchen. Freshly painted interiors and exteriors set the backdrop with stately lighting accenting throughout. Expansive front outdoor living with manicured landscaped courtyard, covered patios with fireplace. Voluminous great room extends to kitchen and opens through 24’ of glass doors to outdoor living areas.Elegantly entertain in formal dining with sophisticated wood flooring, beamed ceiling, full wet bar and 160+ bottle wine fridge, fittingly accessible from front outdoor living areas. Chic redesigned master retreat exudes sophistication, featuring a functional master living room, a three-room closet and two water closets. Luxurious master bath all refinished from top to bottom with appealing modern transitional finishes. Appreciate an enjoyable home theatre with sound-proof custom suede walls, den/office and ensuite bedroom all on main level. Graceful iron staircase leads up to a library sitting area with built in bookcases. Ensuite bedrooms upstairs both have balconies with amazing views of golf and mountains. Stunning back out door living area is tranquil with scenic views of golf course and mountains. Incredible entertaining with four gas fire features, swim up pool, spa and covered ramada with full outdoor kitchen. This extraordinary property is truly a little slice of paradise and move in ready!