Elegant and modern villa set in the context of the campaign of Lake Maggiore and the famous Golf Club of Bogogno and Castelconturbia, perfectly connected and equidistant between Milan and Turin. The villa, in the middle of the garden of the property, spread over three floors, two of which above ground. On the ground floor the spacious living areas are directly connected to the garden and porch equipped. On the first floor houses the sleeping area with three bedrooms and access to a large terrace from which you have a view of the garden and surrounding countryside. The basement has been recently renovated and can be designed for many applications thanks to the presence of a bath. The garden of about 4,500 square meters, well-groomed and perfectly flat lends itself well to the installation of a swimming pool. *** For further information please contact: Turin Sotheby's International Realty - Piazza Solferino, 7 - 10121 Torino - telephone 011 19471640 - www.italy-sothebysrealty.com