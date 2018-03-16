Magnificent mews in Strada Antica di San Vito, in a residential complex composed by eight villas of original and refined architecture, built in the â€˜60s. The property of approximately 280sqm has a two sides exposure and it spreads out over three levels. On the ground floor the entrance leads to a spacious living room with a fireplace and a cozy corner turned as TV room. On this floor, there are also an eat-in kitchen with its own terrace and a striking dining room in a veranda with direct access to a cute private garden. On the first floor there are the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet, a second bedroom now turned as studio and another bathroom. On the second floor there are another two bedrooms, a bathroom and two terraces. The property is completed by a fourth bathroom, an utility room, a cellar and a garage with two car places in the basement. The very logical flow, the hardwood flooring and the brightness give to the property elegance and alluring.