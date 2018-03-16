Odengatan 35

With its attractive location on Odengatan on a high floor of an elegant building that dates back to 1902, this truly beautiful turn-of-the-century apartment with wonderful living and dining rooms, up to four bedrooms, two bathroms, two sunny balconies, and two entrances to choose from is a . There are well-preserved historical features, such as high ceilings, stucco decorations, French doors, deep windows and mirrored niches, high floor skirting, and ceiling centrepieces, which create a special atmosphere. White-glazed herrringbone parquet floors and exclusive wallpaper add to the character of this apartment. Facing Odengatan, are a wonderful living room and dining room joined by sliding doors, with big windows and a view of the lovely tree-lined boulevard. You can install a tiled stove in the dining room, and connect it to the existing flue. Next, you come to two fine bedrooms, one of which has access to a cast iron balcony where you can enjoy the summer evening sunshine. It is possible to open a door between the dining room and what is currently a bedroom. Next to the bedroom, there is a lovely bathroom with a shower stall. This part of the apartment also gives you an opportunity to re-open a previously used entrance from the stairwell, and create a separate apartment with a kitchen area and bathroom. Just perfect for a nanny or a teenager, or even as a rental unit. The master bedroom fronts on the fine, airy yard, as does the lovely kitchen with its access to a balcony that enjoys the sunshine until late in the afternoon. The kitchen from Ballingslöv has a movable kitchen island, ceramic tile floors, lots of storage and workspace, a full-length refrigerator and feezer, stone counters, a sink and a brass water mixing valve, as well as an exhaust hood, and a luxurious gas stove without two electric ovens by Lofra of Italy. The rest of the major appliances are by NEFF. You can remove the kitchen island, and replace it with a dining table in the same location. Next to the master bedroom is a beautiful bathroom with a whirlpool tub, aesthetically pleasing tiled walls, a bronze towel drying rack, a shower stall and a brass mixing valve. Outside in what used to be a closet, you’ll find a stackable washer and dryer and a washbasin. Throughout the apartment, there is superb storage in exclusive, custom-built wardrobes. The cooperative housing society enjoys good finances and a large income from rented business and commercial premises. The building has an indoor garage, with a short queue for parking spaces. This is a really beautiful home that’s incredibly convenient both to verdant parks and the fascinating neighbourhoods of Vasastan and Östermalm with all they offer.