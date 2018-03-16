高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

San Diego, CA, 92106 - United States

870 Gage Dr

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Perched above a picturesque, tree-lined street, 870 Gage will delight you with its open living area and outdoor spaces. An airy kitchen merges with both the living and dining spaces. The generously-sized master suite occupies one full wing of the home and features a walk-in closet and luxurious, spa-like bath with a Jacuzzi jetted-tub. French doors in the master suite and den provide a direct connection to the inviting, secluded courtyard. A rare opportunity to acquire a great home in this highly sought after neighborhood.

上市日期: 2017年8月18日

MLS ID: 170055017

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marc Lyman

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marc Lyman

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_