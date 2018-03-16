870 Gage Dr

Perched above a picturesque, tree-lined street, 870 Gage will delight you with its open living area and outdoor spaces. An airy kitchen merges with both the living and dining spaces. The generously-sized master suite occupies one full wing of the home and features a walk-in closet and luxurious, spa-like bath with a Jacuzzi jetted-tub. French doors in the master suite and den provide a direct connection to the inviting, secluded courtyard. A rare opportunity to acquire a great home in this highly sought after neighborhood.