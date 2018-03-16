Between Cèze and Ardèche, nestled in the heart of a pretty town, this charming 19th century residence has been elegantly restored by the owners who have preserved a welcoming and warming atmosphere. This property in a dominant position offers a beautiful view on the Mont Ventoux. Its develops about 496 m² of living space and has a magnificent entrance, a living room with fireplace, a dining room and a kitchen with cellar. On the first floor, 3 en-suite bedrooms with shower rooms and another 3 bedrooms sharing a bathroom. Adjoining this house is a magnificent "tower" to be restored which gives the possibility to install a kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Two independent gites comprising each a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom and a bathroom. The beautifully bosky garden of 2836 sqm is enhanced by a swimming pool and several shaded terraces Two beautiful sheds of 150 and 30 m² are to be restored as well. Garage of 70 m ², laundry, utility room, cellar. With high standing features, ideally located at the crossroads of Ardèche, Drôme and Gard.