在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥9,471,722
San Diego, CA, 92127 - United States

7805 Doug Hill

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3706
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous Haciendas Sur Plan 3 by Centex Homes is designed for all your entertaining needs! Prime cul-de-sac location with picturesque views! This home offers an inviting Courtyard entry, a spacious living/family room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, & a well-appointed Cook's kitchen with granite counter-tops. The ultimate master suite retreat consumes the second floor with maple floors, 2 showers, 2 water closets, large walk in closet, wet bar, & an over-sized balcony with scenic views! The Jack and Jill bedrooms are located on the main level. This home also has an attached guest casita with fireplace and separate entrance on the main level. The westerly facing backyard offers a refreshing pool, spa, & low maintenance. Gorgeous Haciendas Sur Plan 3 by Centex Homes is designed for all your entertaining needs! Prime cul-de-sac location with picturesque views! This home offers an inviting Courtyard entry, a spacious living/family room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, & a well-appointed Cook's kitchen with granite counter-tops. The ultimate master suite retreat consumes the second floor with maple floors, 2 showers, 2 water closets, large walk in closet, wet bar, & an over-sized balcony with scenic views! The Jack and Jill bedrooms are located on the main level. This home also has an attached guest Casita with fireplace and separate entrance on the main level. The westerly facing backyard offers a refreshing pool, spa, & low maintenance care.

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: 180003692

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Robert Maes

