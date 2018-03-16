Strada Provinciale Vignacastrisi

Exclusive Farmhouse in Salento, Puglia. 19th century farmhouse beautifully restored in 2015 and located in the pristine heart of Puglia, in Salento, 3 Km away from Castro Marina and 5 km from Santa Cesarea Terme. The property is in a secluded area surrounded by olive groves but only 10 minutesâ€™ drive from shores and wonders of the Ionian coast such as the Zinzulusa Caves. Within its walls, there is an internal garden of about 10,000 square meters on which the property develops for a total floor area of 440 square meters, offering two suites and six rooms. Facing the large swimming pool there is a covered dining area of 70 square meters, enclosed in glass showcases. Authorizations for the building of additional 90 square meters have been granted. Furthermore, the property includes a wellness area, an external lounge with patio and ample internal parking. Due to its strategic location (90 km from Brindisi airport, 45 km from Lecce and Gallipoli, 25 Km from Santa Maria di Leuca and 17 km from Otranto), the property is an ideal residence for the discovery of Salento: a many-sided land with golden beaches and rocky coasts, baroque cities and dolmen, peaceful environments and exclusive nightlife.