Thoughtfully Rebuilt Board And Batten Detail Colonial Situated On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac Backing The Muttontown Preserve. Beautiful Antique Wood Floors, Moldings And Fine Craftsmanship Complement Generous Rooms. Crisp White Custom Kitchen, Center Island And Breakfast Nook. Adjacent Den Is A Welcoming Hub Of The Home. Summer Retreat With Pool, Poolhouse And Tennis.Jericho Sd.