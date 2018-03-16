高端地产新闻
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥10,643,808
Houston, TX, 77025 - United States

3658 Blue Bonnet Boulevard

约¥10,643,808
原货币价格 $1,680,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4958
    平方英尺 (7680.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Wonderfully appointed new construction by Roberson Building Group in the heart of Braes Heights. High end finishes throughout. Spacious kitchen and breakfast room opening up to family room, separate dining, wet bar, study, mudroom and roomy master retreat on the first floor. Second floor features 3 en-suite bedrooms and game room plus media room. Located on one of the best blocks in the middle of Braes Heights close to schools, parks, library, YMCA, shops and restaurants. Completion May 2018. See listing agent for specific specs and features. No flooding on this block or on this property.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 43117552

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Stormy Hayes-Knipe
7134170099

