在售 - Boca Raton, FL, United States - ¥7,279,604
Boca Raton, FL, 33496 - United States

17605 Scarsdale Way

约¥7,279,604
原货币价格 $1,149,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4827
    平方英尺

房产描述

Wow from the moment you enter into the raised foyer with new custom front doors, completely designer renovated home with a beautiful expansive golf course view, desirable 1 story, open floor plan, 3 BR plus a study, 3.5 bath, large master suite, closets galore, plantation shutters, electric sun shades, spacious living room with precast stone faux fireplace, wet bar. Great for entertaining, remodeled pool with southern exposure, travertine marble pavers front and back.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: RX-10398028

联系方式

分部：
Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Caren Weinberg
+1 9542141055

周边设施

周边设施
