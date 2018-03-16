Barranca # 17

This brand-new and modern 5-bedroom villa is in the upper heart of Casa de Campo, directly adjacent to the La Terrazas Tennis Center and equidistance from Playa Minitas Beach and the Teeth of the Dog. Nestled within the lush Barranca neighbourhood and built with the latest innovation and design, this stunning ocean view residence is designed with a unique 2-level, eco-green concept that allows the owners to adapt the villa to their ever-changing needs, including the potential for solar panels and reduced energy consumption air conditioning, if desired. The 5 spacious bedrooms, equipped with en suite bathrooms with extended showers and closet area, are orientated southward towards the pool and deck and all 5 bedrooms have ocean views. There are extensive water features throughout the villa, as well as exquisite marble and wood finishes which lend the villa a relaxing sense of elegance and sophistication. The residence is fully built, and is sold and presented un-furnished (the pictures showing various furniture designs are digital renderings, designed in either Mid-Century Modern décor or Contemporary Modern décor).