Capannori, Italy

This beautiful 17th century villa is located in the beautiful countryside of Lucca and used to belong to the Mansi, a very well-known family in Europe in the silk trade. The original building dates back to the second half of the 16th century and it has been largely transformed by arch. Oddi in the first half of the 17th century. The property was later re-transformed in the 18th century by the architect Giusti, in such a way as to give elegance to the facade, while the transformation of the park by Filippo Juvarra , endowed the villa of elegant green spaces for which it is nowadays famous. The property consists of a main house , stables and farmhouse , for a total of about 5,000 sq.M., all being surrounded by a park of about 4,5 hectares. The main villa is built on 4 levels with a total of about 2,100 square meters. The basement consists of large reception areas (old kitchens , lounge, reception, secretary , etc. ) mostly renovated ; on the raised ground floor there is the beautiful living room and adjacent rooms elegantly frescoed; on the first floor 8 bedrooms 6 bathrooms; on the second floor, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The villa has been largely renovated maintaining the original style of that period ; the stables and the farmhouse , for a total of approximately sq. M. 2,800 still need to be restructured even if works of consolidation and re-roofing have been already initiated . The large park surrounding the villa is embellished by a large tank called " Peschiera " used for fishing, by a nymph dedicated to Venus , a citrus grove, now abandoned , a beautiful grass-field with old trees and camellias around.