Beautiful new construction home across the street from Braes Bayou has been elevated on pier-beam with nice trees that grace the front yard. This home is an open floor plan that flows from room to room. Marble floors throughout with high ceilings and big windows .The family room is open to the kitchen with views of the backyard and newly re-plastered pool or you can lounge in the sunroom that has A/C and watch the kids play in the backyard.