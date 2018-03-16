Between Cèze and Ardèche, a few minutes from Uzès, here is this beautiful house of village delicately renovated. The owners of this haven of peace have chosen to welcome guests in search of tranquility, nature and the good taste that characterizes this place. Several rooms and suites have been created for this purpose as well as a lodging, while preserving the private space of life. Two outdoor spaces offer relaxation areas: swimming pool and lazy, lounge chairs and snacks ... This place of life will suit perfectly a family or a project of reception. We invite you to discover this property where softness rhymes with elegance.