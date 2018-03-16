高端地产新闻
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥7,162,953
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,162,953
原货币价格 €920,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 4413
    平方英尺

房产描述

Between Cèze and Ardèche, a few minutes from Uzès, here is this beautiful house of village delicately renovated. The owners of this haven of peace have chosen to welcome guests in search of tranquility, nature and the good taste that characterizes this place. Several rooms and suites have been created for this purpose as well as a lodging, while preserving the private space of life. Two outdoor spaces offer relaxation areas: swimming pool and lazy, lounge chairs and snacks ... This place of life will suit perfectly a family or a project of reception. We invite you to discover this property where softness rhymes with elegance.

上市日期: 2017年8月31日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
