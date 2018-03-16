In a dominant position, facing south, beautiful 203 sq m villa, offering spacious and harmonious volumes, on a landscaped 937 sq m garden with pool and pool house. The sun-bathed interior has been decorated with taste. On the ground floor, a large living room, a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen and laundry, a master suite with bathroom, toilets and dressing room, additional separate WC. A stone staircase will lead you upstairs to 3 bedrooms and a large bathroom / WC. A double garage and a cellar complete this offer. The property is close to all conveniences shops, amenities and tramway, located in a very quiet and residential area of Montpellier.