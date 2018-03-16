高端地产新闻
在售 - Montpellier, France - ¥6,929,378
免费询盘

Montpellier, 34080 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,929,378
原货币价格 €890,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2185
    平方英尺

房产描述

In a dominant position, facing south, beautiful 203 sq m villa, offering spacious and harmonious volumes, on a landscaped 937 sq m garden with pool and pool house. The sun-bathed interior has been decorated with taste. On the ground floor, a large living room, a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen and laundry, a master suite with bathroom, toilets and dressing room, additional separate WC. A stone staircase will lead you upstairs to 3 bedrooms and a large bathroom / WC. A double garage and a cellar complete this offer. The property is close to all conveniences shops, amenities and tramway, located in a very quiet and residential area of Montpellier.

上市日期: 2017年4月18日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Bruno Zermati
330467573410

周边设施

周边设施
