Three Bedroom Expanded Cape Tucked Away On Approx. 3.5 Acres In Old Brookville With Large Entertaining Rooms. 1st Floor Master Suite With Full Bath And Office. On The 2nd Floor Are 2 Ensuite Bedrooms And Attic Space. Lovely Bluestone Terrace Leads To Pool And Pool House With Bar/.5 Bath. Generator. Locust Valley And North Shore School Districts.