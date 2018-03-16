Via Sant'andrea A Sveglia

This renaissance villa of S. Andrea a Sveglia, naming the same street, is in a dominant position on a hill with the main faÃ§ade south oriented and a stunning view on Fiesole hill and the Mugnone valley; on the background the city of Florence with the â€œ Campanile di Giottoâ€, the â€œ Cupola di Brunelleschiâ€ and the â€œ Cappelle Mediceeâ€. At distance we can see the Chianty countryside up to the â€œ Colline Metallifereâ€ and Volterra city. At Est we have the view of Fanna Mountain; at west Morello Mountain. The compound is surrounded by a centuries-old park: cypresses, holm oaks, maritime pines, oaks, laurel oaks and more than 700 plants of olive, producing an high quality extra virgin olive oil. The land around the villa, about 20.000 sq.mt., is a fenced property, with building permission; within the property there is a working and very productive well. The 3 buildings located in the property are linked among them but completely independent, with separated entrances and services. At the ground floor there is the main entrance, the big kitchen, a living room, the dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom; the big volume of the deconsecrated church with frescos ( 2 more rooms and external entrance), a wide technical room ( boiler and launderette) and a tiny room under the stairs in pietra serena. At the first and second floor there are 2 bedrooms, a big living room, a studio, a bathroom moreover the independent rural apartment with 3 rooms and bathroom. The first documented information are from 1110, at the time of Matilde di Canossa and of Margrave Corrado, than in the 1400 during the first renaissance, the building was widely modified with important architectonical interventions like the ones did in Florence. The externals and internals are perfectly preserved, maintaining the original stones and the original parts in pietra serena of the fireplaces. The villa of S. Andrea a Sveglia is an autheinc manor of historical interest, listed by the Monuments and Fine Arts Departments.The property is perfectly restored and working. The lands are in perfect conditions and used for olive grove or for woods.