Via Di Bigiano

Nestled in the green and gentle hills between Lucca and Florence, this lovely fully restored property enjoys a wonderful view of the countryside and the valley up to Florence. The farmhouse is located in the heart of Tuscany and precisely in Pistoia, immersed in a lush park adorned with olive trees and fruit plants. It is currently divided into two units equipped with all the comforts and furnished in a typical Tuscan style. Outside there is a beautiful swimming pool, perfect place to spend relaxing afternoons enjoying the marvelous panorama. The glamorous property is located in a land rich in history, culture and tradition famous in all the World, and is the perfect solution for country lovers who want to reach the major centers in the region in few time.