高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Pistoia, Italy - ¥16,350,219
免费询盘

Pistoia, Italy

Via Di Bigiano

约¥16,350,219
原货币价格 €2,100,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 6458
    平方英尺

房产描述

Nestled in the green and gentle hills between Lucca and Florence, this lovely fully restored property enjoys a wonderful view of the countryside and the valley up to Florence. The farmhouse is located in the heart of Tuscany and precisely in Pistoia, immersed in a lush park adorned with olive trees and fruit plants. It is currently divided into two units equipped with all the comforts and furnished in a typical Tuscan style. Outside there is a beautiful swimming pool, perfect place to spend relaxing afternoons enjoying the marvelous panorama. The glamorous property is located in a land rich in history, culture and tradition famous in all the World, and is the perfect solution for country lovers who want to reach the major centers in the region in few time.

上市日期: 2017年12月4日

MLS ID: 202501002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_