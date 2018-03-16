Via Gennaro Capriglione

A breathtaking view surrounds this villa located in the heart of the Amalfi coast. On one side, lying on the sea, on the other hand the beauty of Positano and Isola dei Galli, marvellous island that stretches all the way to Punta Campanella and the Faraglioni of Capri. From each room of the villa you can enjoy this view. The entrance to the property is from the coastal road. On the first floor there is a lounge with large heights and the typical vaulted ceilings of the old houses of Amalfi; a kitchen, a hallway and a bathroom complete the floor. All rooms overlook the magnificent terrace. A staircase leads to the ground floor where there is a sleeping area consisting of four large bedrooms each one with its own bathroom and wonderful panoramia, each with its own access to the large and scenic terrace. On the ground floor there is also a laundry area. The terraces are ideal to equip a spa area with a hot tub. The car parking space completes this wonderful property.