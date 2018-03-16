Strada La Capitana

Beautiful villa set on a hilltop with breath taking sea vistas of Monte Argentario and the surrounding Tuscan countryside. The property was built by the current owner blending contemporary design with traditional materials. With a living area of approx. 510 sqm over 2 levels plus a lower ground floor, the property offers on the ground floor a bright attractive reception room overlooking the garden, a large but cosy kitchen complemented by a wood fired oven, a study and an en-suite bedroom. A modern staircase leads to the upper level to the master bedroom suite, to 3 further bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and to a large terrace accessed from the bedrooms. The property also comprises a billiard room on the lower ground floor, self-contained staff quarters and garage. The villa, set in a plot of circa 10.000 sqm, was designed to open onto the landscaped garden, olive grove and woodland. A large swimming pool, a tennis court and a bowls court further enhance the outdoor space. The property is the perfect country retreat to enjoy with family and friends the enchanting Maremma as well as the wonderful coves of Monte Argentario and the nearby islands. The property is situated 5 minutes' drive away from the charming medieval village of Magliano in Toscana, and 20 minutes from the Tyrrhenian coast. The area is also well known by the wine aficionados, the vineyards of Morellino being close by.