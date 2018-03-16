高端地产新闻
在售 - Carbondale, CO, United States - ¥9,471,722
免费询盘

Carbondale, CO, 81623 - United States

134 River Glen

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5357
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Mountain living at its finest describes this home featuring great views of Mt. Sopris, the Roaring Fork River and the Aspen Glen bald eagle wildlife preserve. Offering a wonderful open floor plan with amazing structural timbers, this home has 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and generous wraparound decks and patios. Adjacent to BLM land, this property is the ideal playground for taking in the sounds of nature and the river. Located on a cul-de-sac within easy walking distance to the Clubhouse where the fun begins. Enjoy world class golfing on the Nicklaus/Nicklaus II golf course, Gold Medal fly-fishing on the river, pool, tennis courts, fine dining and a fitness center and classes. Be part of this dynamic community where residents, elk, and bald eagles coexist.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 152360

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sue Hess
9703095455

