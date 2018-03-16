134 River Glen

Mountain living at its finest describes this home featuring great views of Mt. Sopris, the Roaring Fork River and the Aspen Glen bald eagle wildlife preserve. Offering a wonderful open floor plan with amazing structural timbers, this home has 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and generous wraparound decks and patios. Adjacent to BLM land, this property is the ideal playground for taking in the sounds of nature and the river. Located on a cul-de-sac within easy walking distance to the Clubhouse where the fun begins. Enjoy world class golfing on the Nicklaus/Nicklaus II golf course, Gold Medal fly-fishing on the river, pool, tennis courts, fine dining and a fitness center and classes. Be part of this dynamic community where residents, elk, and bald eagles coexist.