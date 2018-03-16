482 Undermountain Road

Located on Undermountain Road this Salisbury landmark allows you to be part of local history.The current house was built prior to 1800 and extensively renovated in 1879. It served as a home for the Scoville family and is situated on homestead land purchased in 1700's.The house is listed on the Connecticut Register of Historic Places because of its many authentic architectural features as well as its connection with one of the oldest and most influential families in the town's history. The Scovilles made many contributions to community life including the public school in Taconic, the Scoville Library built in 1896 and the 1914 renovation to Town Hall.The property was sold in 1950 to the Isaksens who opened the Stone Terrace Inn. Renovations at that time concentrated on the kitchen area. Several bathrooms were added. Old floorboards from the attic known as "king's board" became part of the Tavern room. The property later became the Undermountain Inn and remained an Inn or Bed and Breakfast until it was purchased by the present owners who converted it to their residence. These owners were very committed to the historic nature of the property and took great care to preserve the many charming elements of this lovely home. Updates include: a modern well equipped kitchen and a stunning master bath.