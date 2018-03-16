5014 Ashley Falls Court

Your family will fall in love with this marvelous 3,530 square foot home ideally situated on a prime cul-de-sac within a short walk to the award winning Ashley Falls Elementary School. Large entertainer's backyard with updated solar heated salt water pool, outdoor gas firepit, barbecue with two gas burners, native landscaping and large grass area for family activities.A lovely remodel was completed in 2011, making this special six bedroom home light, bright and perfect for family living. Handsome hardwood floors were installed on upper and lower floors. The kitchen, which opens to the nook and family room, enjoys stunning updated cabinetry and appliances and overlooks the rear yard paradise. Desirable floor plan with guest suite on entry level. Five upper level bedrooms, one of which makes a perfect upstairs family room. There is one en-suite secondary bedroom and two are serviced by a Jack and Jill bath. The delightful master enjoys a beautifully remodeled bath. One of the garages was converted into an interior office (not included in square footage), while leaving much needed garage storage space. PLEASE NOTE SOLAR SYSTEM FOR HOME AND POOL ARE OWNED.