165 Shurtleff Road

Stunning multi-level Bayfront contemporary with panoramic saltwater Bay views and magnificent sunsets. Finely crafted Maine Post & Beam construction with many custom features. This spectacular home boasts a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite counters and top-of-the line appliances, an elevator and 4 fireplaces, including one in the Master Bath! Spacious rooms with high ceilings, all with incredible water views. Professionally landscaped with a brand new mahogany boardwalk that leads directly to your private stairs to the beach. Enjoy the heated in ground pool and hot tub.