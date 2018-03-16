高端地产新闻
在售 - Eastham, MA, United States - ¥17,581,290
Eastham, MA, 02642 - United States

165 Shurtleff Road

约¥17,581,290
原货币价格 $2,775,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2784
    平方英尺 (26136.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Stunning multi-level Bayfront contemporary with panoramic saltwater Bay views and magnificent sunsets. Finely crafted Maine Post & Beam construction with many custom features. This spectacular home boasts a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite counters and top-of-the line appliances, an elevator and 4 fireplaces, including one in the Master Bath! Spacious rooms with high ceilings, all with incredible water views. Professionally landscaped with a brand new mahogany boardwalk that leads directly to your private stairs to the beach. Enjoy the heated in ground pool and hot tub.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 21800275

联系方式

分部：
oldCape Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Team Alberti
+1 508.776.7002 0

_