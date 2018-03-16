Casole D'elsa

Nestled within the countryside of Siena and enjoying incomparable views of the surrounding landscape, this inviting property is one of the few residential developments in Tuscany which claims to be 100% eco-friendly. The farm complex is composed of three adjacent structures. The main farmhouse spans an area of about 480 square meters and it is structured over three levels; on the ground floor, from the entrance, one can enter the beautiful living room with fireplace that opens onto a large balcony, a large kitchen, two bedrooms with a bathroom, a utility room and a guest bathroom, upstairs there are 4 bedrooms with bathrooms ensuite, a dressing room and a large loggia. In the basement there is a large garage plus utility rooms. Near the house, there is a former orangery of 85 sqm composed of living room, kitchen, guest bathroom, large master bedroom with bathroom on the top-floor. The third building has been converted into a barn and consists of a large living room, two bedrooms with two bathroom, a kitchen-dining room, study and utility rooms. Additionally there is a captivating infinity pool with incomparable views of the countryside which is surrounded by gorse bushes, roses and shrubs. The renovation was carried out using modern and environmentally friendly technologies and by exploiting solar energy and geothermal energy, both extracted at 100 meters depth , and the water is recycled through a constructed wetland wastewater, which is then reused for watering the garden and for the toilets. The great attention to details and the use of local craftsmen, combined with the refined taste of the owners, make it a charming residence adding a contemporary touch to the typical Tuscan taste, and wisely combining convenience and elegance.