Via Calandrelli

In the splendid frame of the Gianico lo h ill, 15 minutes walk ing distance from the heart of Trastevere, rises this majestic 5 stories villa, with terraces and a roof top with a stunning view of the city, an enormous terraced garden and a jacuzzi on top of the terrace. The property has a gorgeous hallway with regal staircases connecting the floors , the atmosphere is enchanting. Charming and bright living areas, beauty sal on, studios, 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, plus, of course the maids quarters.