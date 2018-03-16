Via Giangiacomo Francia

Located in the green hills of Monferrato, elegant villa in the medieval village of Cella Monte. The property has been recently restructured and it is extremely well refinished in its inner and outer spaces. Spread out over two floors, it is composed of a living room with coffered ceiling, a smaller living room with french-windows, a dining room with an open-plan kitchen, a studio and a bathroom. On the first floor, other than the master room with the en suite bathroom, there are three bedrooms, another bathroom and a living room realized with an upper loft area. In the basement there is a small wellness area with a steam bathroom, another kitchen and a vaulted wine cellar. The refined style of the garden and of the swimming pool give to the property absolute charm and prestige.