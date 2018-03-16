高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cella Monte, Italy - ¥11,678,728
免费询盘

Cella Monte, Italy

Via Giangiacomo Francia

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the green hills of Monferrato, elegant villa in the medieval village of Cella Monte. The property has been recently restructured and it is extremely well refinished in its inner and outer spaces. Spread out over two floors, it is composed of a living room with coffered ceiling, a smaller living room with french-windows, a dining room with an open-plan kitchen, a studio and a bathroom. On the first floor, other than the master room with the en suite bathroom, there are three bedrooms, another bathroom and a living room realized with an upper loft area. In the basement there is a small wellness area with a steam bathroom, another kitchen and a vaulted wine cellar. The refined style of the garden and of the swimming pool give to the property absolute charm and prestige.

上市日期: 2017年12月21日

MLS ID: 41401002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Bonasera
3901119471640

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Bonasera
3901119471640

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_