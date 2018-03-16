高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Midlevels, Hong Kong - ¥354,793,600
免费询盘

Midlevels, Hong Kong

1 Po Shan Road

约¥354,793,600
原货币价格 $56,000,000
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4373
    平方英尺

房产描述

This majestic penthouse standing in a quiet corner of Mid-levels West captures sensational view of the city skyline and Victoria Harbor. It's a grandeur gem above the city with swimming pool on the rooftop garden. Fittings and finishes are of the highest standard. Embrace the spectacular harbor view on the rooftop garden. Host a poolside party, have a romantic alfresco dinner, or have a sunbath next to the pool. Your home living in this penthouse residence will never be the same. The harbor-viewed balcony extending from the living and dining room is also a perfect place for a quiet escape.

上市日期: 2018年1月1日

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Walker Lam

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Walker Lam

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_