1 Po Shan Road

This majestic penthouse standing in a quiet corner of Mid-levels West captures sensational view of the city skyline and Victoria Harbor. It's a grandeur gem above the city with swimming pool on the rooftop garden. Fittings and finishes are of the highest standard. Embrace the spectacular harbor view on the rooftop garden. Host a poolside party, have a romantic alfresco dinner, or have a sunbath next to the pool. Your home living in this penthouse residence will never be the same. The harbor-viewed balcony extending from the living and dining room is also a perfect place for a quiet escape.