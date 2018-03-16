1667 Scotland Ave L4

Rare opportunity in Charlotteâ€™s highly sought-after Eastover neighborhood! Originally built in the 1950â€™s, this classic Federalist home has the amenities that you want thanks to a beautiful renovation completed in late 2016. You will find spacious rooms, vaulted ceilings in several rooms, a desirable first floor master, the original 2nd floor master with remodeled bath, every bedroom with direct bathroom access, a private 2nd floor office/studio/gym, full laundry room, walk-in pantry, premium kitchen appliances, LED lighting, a full-size wine cooler, new HVAC, storage galore, and over .65 acres ready to host a neighborhood soccer game. With simple access to uptown and walkable shops and restaurants, this house provides fantastic living and entertaining space, both indoor and out.