在售 - Grabels, France - ¥10,728,858
Grabels, 34790 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥10,728,858
原货币价格 €1,378,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located 10 minutes away from Montpellier, this splendid villa inspired by the Roman Empire, made out of Claret’s stones, will secude you through is character. Offering 300 sqm, this air-conditioned house is composed by a vast luminous living room thanks to its central island opened onto the sky. The reception space open onto the main terrace at gives a direct access to the 17x6 swimming pool and its poolhouse. Within the villa, a kitchen, an office, a large master suite overlooking the pool, 3 bathrooms and finally, 4 bedrooms with their own terraces. On the outer side, a large 3300 sqm land, a vegetable garden and a garage for two cars. Located in a quiet and residential neighbourhood, this charming house will please any stones lover.

上市日期: 2017年9月1日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ikram Savary
0467573410

