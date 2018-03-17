Located 10 minutes away from Montpellier, this splendid villa inspired by the Roman Empire, made out of Claret’s stones, will secude you through is character. Offering 300 sqm, this air-conditioned house is composed by a vast luminous living room thanks to its central island opened onto the sky. The reception space open onto the main terrace at gives a direct access to the 17x6 swimming pool and its poolhouse. Within the villa, a kitchen, an office, a large master suite overlooking the pool, 3 bathrooms and finally, 4 bedrooms with their own terraces. On the outer side, a large 3300 sqm land, a vegetable garden and a garage for two cars. Located in a quiet and residential neighbourhood, this charming house will please any stones lover.