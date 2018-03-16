Località La Piazza - Bracacciolo

Rural complex in typical style in the Sienese Chianti consisting of a main villa of 720sqm, a garage of 60sqm and a third building of 180sqm on two levels, where on the 1st floor we find the guardian's house. The main villa is on three floors: on the ground floor there is a kitchen, a bathroom, three storage rooms, a large living room, the laundry and the boiler rooms. On the first floor there are three large living rooms, a study and two bedrooms with 'en-suite' bathrooms. On the second and last floor we find 4 bedrooms and three bathrooms. The floors are in cotto. In the garden adjacent to the villa there is an outdoor swimming pool of 11.50 x 6 meters, a pergola and a tennis court and a building used as a dressing room of 32sqm. the property is completed by 2 hectares of land.