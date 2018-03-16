高端地产新闻
在售 - Castellina In Chianti, Italy - ¥24,914,620
Castellina In Chianti, Italy

Località La Piazza - Bracacciolo

约¥24,914,620
原货币价格 €3,200,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7750
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rural complex in typical style in the Sienese Chianti consisting of a main villa of 720sqm, a garage of 60sqm and a third building of 180sqm on two levels, where on the 1st floor we find the guardian's house. The main villa is on three floors: on the ground floor there is a kitchen, a bathroom, three storage rooms, a large living room, the laundry and the boiler rooms. On the first floor there are three large living rooms, a study and two bedrooms with 'en-suite' bathrooms. On the second and last floor we find 4 bedrooms and three bathrooms. The floors are in cotto. In the garden adjacent to the villa there is an outdoor swimming pool of 11.50 x 6 meters, a pergola and a tennis court and a building used as a dressing room of 32sqm. the property is completed by 2 hectares of land.

上市日期: 2017年12月18日

MLS ID: 209101002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Daniela Sprea
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
