在售 - Cerveteri, Italy - ¥7,396,527
Cerveteri, Italy

Via Colle Dell'uliveto

约¥7,396,527
原货币价格 €950,000
  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺

Country villa in Cerveteri This villa, 400 sqm well distributed, close to the sea and the lakes of Bracciano and Martignano is far from Rome only twenty minutes, 30 from St. Peter's Basilica and 20 from Fiumicino International Airport. The property is surrounded by greenery in one of the most special areas around Rome, Cerveteri. The villa, on three levels, recently built on a hill overlooking the countryside, fully enjoys the opportunities of the territory. The property features two bright and comfortable lounge, a conveniently equipped kitchen and a second kitchen adjacent to the living room with fireplace, four bedrooms including three doubles, all with lovely views, four bathrooms, two terraces, balconies and verandas to enjoy throughout the year. The property includes a beautiful park (10,000 sqm) with fruit trees and 50 olive trees that descend from the villa to the sea.

上市日期: 2017年9月18日

MLS ID: 41701002302

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vincenzo Lupattelli
390679258888

