在售 - Uzes, France - ¥6,968,307
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,968,307
原货币价格 €895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺

房产描述

15 minutes from Uzès, in the heart of a charming Provençal village, Beautiful village house in stones, tastefully renovated. This property has benefited from a high-end renovation, the choice of noble materials as well as the arrangement of rooms offer a comfortable and elegant living environment. The ground floor has a bedroom with bathroom and a living room, vaulted cellars perfectly habitable. The access to the 1st floor is done by a beautiful stone staircase which serves a big very bright equipped kitchen, a boudoir, a living room with mezzanine can act as room, a big living room with chimney, a bathroom with double shower, Laundry and dining room. The upper floor accommodates a master suite and a summer kitchen overlooking two communicating terraces. A small basin will naturally find its place in the courtyard.

上市日期: 2017年3月27日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty

