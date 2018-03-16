15 minutes from Uzès, in the heart of a charming Provençal village, Beautiful village house in stones, tastefully renovated. This property has benefited from a high-end renovation, the choice of noble materials as well as the arrangement of rooms offer a comfortable and elegant living environment. The ground floor has a bedroom with bathroom and a living room, vaulted cellars perfectly habitable. The access to the 1st floor is done by a beautiful stone staircase which serves a big very bright equipped kitchen, a boudoir, a living room with mezzanine can act as room, a big living room with chimney, a bathroom with double shower, Laundry and dining room. The upper floor accommodates a master suite and a summer kitchen overlooking two communicating terraces. A small basin will naturally find its place in the courtyard.