Via Valgiano

Situated on a hill of Lucca in a location from which you can enjoy a wonderful view over the valley and the city, this charming country house has been renovated by the current owners with quality materials and fittings, respecting the Tuscany tradition. As soon as we enter the house we are welcomed by a wonderful double living room which leads to the sleeping area through a wooden staircase, where there are 4 double bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as well as other environments that target service areas. On the ground floor, we have a wonderful kitchen with a dining room. All rooms lead to a lovely pergola that extends along the main front of the house through patio doors The property is surrounded by a beautiful park of about 1.2 acres, all planted with olive and fruit trees, where a swimming pool is found in a sunny and panoramic position. The main residence has an area of about 360 square meters and is equipped with an adjacent barn of approximately 150 square meters.