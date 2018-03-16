高端地产新闻
在售 - Victoria, BC, Canada - ¥30,853,447
免费询盘

Victoria, BC, V8S 2G7 - Canada

1851 Crescent Road

约¥30,853,447
原货币价格 $6,380,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4810
    平方英尺 (10020.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Urban Masterpiece: In the heart of Gonzales Bay this exquisite contemporary home rises from the sandy shore to offer the discerning buyer 3 levels of astounding steel and concrete commercial construction. A tactile home with exposed hand-polished architectural concrete surfaces accented by pillars of wood veneer, furniture grade millwork, antique local quarried marble counters, floors of polished concrete, terrazzo and wood. Doors are oversized with exceptional hardware. Kitchen has a butlers pantry and an array of superb appliances. Indoor/outdoor living par excellence in this sunny, south-facing sheltered position with walls of glass and retractable doors to bring the exceptional outdoors in. Each level with a private view patio and an elevator for ease of access. Rooftop patio with 360° vistas. Lower entertainment level with infinity swimming pool and spa pool. The main level is for year-round enjoyment enhanced by an outdoor gas fireplace. Make your own rules in this alternative to simple living in Victoria. Gorgeous!

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: SIRC263897

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Glynis MacLeod
2506617232

