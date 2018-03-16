1851 Crescent Road

Urban Masterpiece: In the heart of Gonzales Bay this exquisite contemporary home rises from the sandy shore to offer the discerning buyer 3 levels of astounding steel and concrete commercial construction. A tactile home with exposed hand-polished architectural concrete surfaces accented by pillars of wood veneer, furniture grade millwork, antique local quarried marble counters, floors of polished concrete, terrazzo and wood. Doors are oversized with exceptional hardware. Kitchen has a butlers pantry and an array of superb appliances. Indoor/outdoor living par excellence in this sunny, south-facing sheltered position with walls of glass and retractable doors to bring the exceptional outdoors in. Each level with a private view patio and an elevator for ease of access. Rooftop patio with 360° vistas. Lower entertainment level with infinity swimming pool and spa pool. The main level is for year-round enjoyment enhanced by an outdoor gas fireplace. Make your own rules in this alternative to simple living in Victoria. Gorgeous!