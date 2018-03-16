23 Tahiti Beach Island Rd

Welcome to the estate built for year-round entertaining! Nestled in the private gated community of Tahiti Beach in Cocoplum, this prime masterpiece has everything you could possibly want. Double-height Living room to showcase your prized works of art, double-height dining room – large enough to seat 12 plus, Den/Library with built in wood shelves, Chef's Kitchen with eat-in countertops plus breakfast nook, 6 burner gas oven, Double refrigerator/freezer and full butler's pantry, Movie screening room with built-in bar and beverage center, a 2,500-bottle glass wine cellar with 3 temperature controlled zones, massive family room with backlit onyx full bar, 800-gallon saltwater fish tank and wide-screen tv, Poker/Card room with direct access to amazing outdoor covered patios, and home gym with full bathroom, sauna and health bar. The alluring outdoor spaces includes 5 covered outdoor lounge areas on first floor, generous sized heated saline swimming pool with hot tub, pergola arch walkway with bougainvillea's, full summer kitchen, his/hers cabana bathrooms, Zen koi pond on side of home. Accessible by elevator or stairs, the Master suite on the 2nd floor is fully equipped with foyer, sitting room, bedroom with motorized curtains, dual closets, panic room, and bathroom with dual water closets and sinks, heated towel holder, jetted free-standing tub, ultimate dual spa shower with rain shower, body sprays, and steam. Master bedroom has outdoor lounge area with walkway leading to a full-service gazebo with bar, tv and spectacular views of the open bay and 140-ft dock. Junior master suite on first floor, plus 3 guest suites upstairs, 2 of which have patio areas. 2 maid's bedrooms on first floor with joint social area, and laundry room. A double 3-car garage, air-conditioned. Gated main entry with cobblestone driveway plus service gate, aside from main entrance. Outfitted with 15 cameras, 90kw generator, and 9 Trane a/c units.