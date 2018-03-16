高端地产新闻
在售 - Narni, Italy - ¥7,396,527
免费询盘

Narni, Italy

Strada Di Corgneda

约¥7,396,527
原货币价格 €950,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4650
    平方英尺

房产描述

An ancient watch tower from the middle ages, perfectly and completely renovated by its current owner who by the way kept the charm of the original structure. The building enjoys a lucky exposure to the sun, it is surrounded by 4.6 acres of land, the major part being a lovely English garden, there is also an orchard and an olive grove, a copse and a stream passing through the property. The tower, completely made with local stone is on four levels: on the original ground floor there is a billiard room and two cellars, one being the former armoury of the tower, on the current ground floor there is a large and comfortable kitchen, a shower/cloakroom, a single bedroom, a dining room and a wide master bedroom with ensuite bathroom plus a small baby/dressing room. On the first floor there are a master bedroom, a bathroom, a single bedroom and a large living room with a beautiful staircase leading to the upper floor. On this last floor, at the top of the tower, there is a comfortable living area/library. There is also a large covered farmhouse garage and a patio at the back of the house. A pergola and a swimming pool complete the property.

上市日期: 2018年2月22日

MLS ID: 175901002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Diletta Giorgolo Spinola
390679258888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Diletta Giorgolo Spinola
390679258888

周边设施

周边设施
_