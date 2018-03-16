Strada Di Corgneda

An ancient watch tower from the middle ages, perfectly and completely renovated by its current owner who by the way kept the charm of the original structure. The building enjoys a lucky exposure to the sun, it is surrounded by 4.6 acres of land, the major part being a lovely English garden, there is also an orchard and an olive grove, a copse and a stream passing through the property. The tower, completely made with local stone is on four levels: on the original ground floor there is a billiard room and two cellars, one being the former armoury of the tower, on the current ground floor there is a large and comfortable kitchen, a shower/cloakroom, a single bedroom, a dining room and a wide master bedroom with ensuite bathroom plus a small baby/dressing room. On the first floor there are a master bedroom, a bathroom, a single bedroom and a large living room with a beautiful staircase leading to the upper floor. On this last floor, at the top of the tower, there is a comfortable living area/library. There is also a large covered farmhouse garage and a patio at the back of the house. A pergola and a swimming pool complete the property.