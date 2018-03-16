高端地产新闻
在售 - Montpellier, France - ¥19,464,547
Montpellier, 34000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥19,464,547
原货币价格 €2,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 10763
    平方英尺

房产描述

Near Montpellier in a charming and typical southern village. Exceptional castle completely renovated and surrounded by a landscaped 2.47 acres park with century old trees which give a slightly Tuscan feel. This 900 sq.m. property features 3 floors, a large swimming pool a 100 sq. m. and pool house. It is well located by beaches and motorway, in a quiet area. Possibility to acquirer the nearby outbuildings with their lands to extend the castle’s surface up to 3000 sq. m. and up to 5 acres for the park. This mansion is a heaven of peace!

上市日期: 2017年6月23日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Bruno Zermati
330467573410

