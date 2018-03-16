Near Montpellier in a charming and typical southern village. Exceptional castle completely renovated and surrounded by a landscaped 2.47 acres park with century old trees which give a slightly Tuscan feel. This 900 sq.m. property features 3 floors, a large swimming pool a 100 sq. m. and pool house. It is well located by beaches and motorway, in a quiet area. Possibility to acquirer the nearby outbuildings with their lands to extend the castle’s surface up to 3000 sq. m. and up to 5 acres for the park. This mansion is a heaven of peace!