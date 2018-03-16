Via Della Polla

Charming 18th century Villa in the countryside of Lucca. The Villa is located on a quiet and hidden old road headed towards Pisa. Italian style 6 hectare garden, composed of 2 hectares of Vineyard, Orchard, woodland and arable land. The Villa is on two floors totaling 670 sq.m Ground floor: basement, garage, apartment for the caretaker to be renovated and comprising of entrance hall, lounge with fireplace, bedroom with bathroom. Open kitchen in the living room. First floor: large entrance hall with exit to the garden, dining room, studio, bedroom, large bathroom, cloakroom, kitchen with own exit into the garden, adjoining room with wood-burning oven. Second floor: this floor is accessed by a grand staircase from the main living area that terminates on a ledge leading to a hallway with large wardrobes and a single bedroom with bathroom. On the same floor 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ironing room and a large study. The property is within walking distance of a farmhouse consisting of 2 apartments of 109 sq.m and 93 sq.m and two stables and barns. Adjoining the basement, garage, and shed covering a total area of 482 square meters.