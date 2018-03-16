高端地产新闻
在售 - Blevio, Italy - ¥13,936,615
Blevio, Italy

Via Caronti

约¥13,936,615
原货币价格 €1,790,000
公寓
湖畔 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2798
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning apartment set in an historical villa dating back to the late 19th century and divided into only 2 living units. The villa is located on a higher level with respect to the main road and is therefore situated in a position overlooking the lake with amazing panoramic views. The proposed apartment, the most important of the two of the whole property, occupies the ground floor and the first floor for a total gross surface of 260 sqm, 37 sqm of porches, 29 sqm of terrace plus a large garden of 360 sqm. From the entrance, an important living room that opens into the porch and the outside garden thanks to the magnificent French doors. On the same floor, a guest bathroom, a New York style kitchen, a comfortable pantry and an important dining room. On the first floor, accessible via a magnificent staircase, there is the sleeping area, consisting of three bedrooms and a room for wardrobes, as well as two bathrooms: one of the bedrooms opens onto a very large 29 sqm terrace, while the imposing master bedroom features a sitting room with bow window and a fantastic private bathroom with shower and whirlpool area with panoramic lake views. The property must be completed as per specifications.

上市日期: 2017年11月8日

MLS ID: 203301002300

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Diego Antinolo
390315388888

