11536 E Paradise Ln

City lights, spectacular sunsets and majestic mountains create the setting for this beautiful home high in the McDowell Mountains. At 1,600' elevation, the views are endless and privacy is guaranteed as this home sits at the top of McDowell Mountain Ranch behind the gated community of One Hundred Hills. This is an entertainer's home with a chef's kitchen and expansive indoor/outdoor living. The flow of the home is intimate and charming. This retreat offers 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, media room, separate guest house and 4 car garage. All furnishings available through a separate bill of sale.