在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥17,074,442
Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

11536 E Paradise Ln

约¥17,074,442
原货币价格 $2,695,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6016
    平方英尺

房产描述

City lights, spectacular sunsets and majestic mountains create the setting for this beautiful home high in the McDowell Mountains. At 1,600' elevation, the views are endless and privacy is guaranteed as this home sits at the top of McDowell Mountain Ranch behind the gated community of One Hundred Hills. This is an entertainer's home with a chef's kitchen and expansive indoor/outdoor living. The flow of the home is intimate and charming. This retreat offers 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, media room, separate guest house and 4 car garage. All furnishings available through a separate bill of sale.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 5711769

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Paul Perry
6023191110

