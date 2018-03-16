高端地产新闻
在售 - Montaione, Italy - ¥21,800,292
Montaione, Italy

Via San Michelino

约¥21,800,292
原货币价格 €2,800,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 12
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5920
    平方英尺

房产描述

In the heart of Tuscany, we find this delightfully finely restored property nestled in the green of a hill dominating the valley. The two main buildings accommodate a total of four apartments of different sizes, currently used for receptive activities. The property is located in a vast park of 2 hectares with a unique charm. The renovation was done in every detail, paying attention to the choice of materials and the recovery of original parts. The total area of the property is about 550 square meters with a total of 12 rooms and 7 bathrooms. The strategic location of the property allows you to reach the main cities and airports of Tuscany in less than an hour.

上市日期: 2018年2月26日

MLS ID: 181601002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
_