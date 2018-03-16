Via San Michelino

In the heart of Tuscany, we find this delightfully finely restored property nestled in the green of a hill dominating the valley. The two main buildings accommodate a total of four apartments of different sizes, currently used for receptive activities. The property is located in a vast park of 2 hectares with a unique charm. The renovation was done in every detail, paying attention to the choice of materials and the recovery of original parts. The total area of the property is about 550 square meters with a total of 12 rooms and 7 bathrooms. The strategic location of the property allows you to reach the main cities and airports of Tuscany in less than an hour.