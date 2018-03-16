高端地产新闻
在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥14,882,324
Chicago, IL, 60610 - United States

1404 N Lasalle Drive

约¥14,882,324
原货币价格 $2,349,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

Reside in the heart of it all in this recently renovated Gold Coast home. Exquisite custom build-out both inside and out, no detail has been overlooked. Radiant heated main level features spacious living and dining rooms (with restored vintage chandelier and original fireplace), huge eat-in chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, and gorgeous family room with soaring ceilings leading to wonderful outdoor space. Home features four bedrooms plus beautiful paneled study. Five total fireplaces. Full floor master suite with gorgeous luxury bath and private terrace with hot tub. Radiant lower level with family room, fireplace, bar. and additional bedroom All technology needs covered by top-of-the-line Crestron smart home system. Amazing three-car attached heated garage with custom turntable. A completely updated modern masterpiece housed in a vintage shell steps to everything both the Gold Coast and Old Town offer.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 09836569

分部：
Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Timothy Salm
3129291564

