1404 N Lasalle Drive

Reside in the heart of it all in this recently renovated Gold Coast home. Exquisite custom build-out both inside and out, no detail has been overlooked. Radiant heated main level features spacious living and dining rooms (with restored vintage chandelier and original fireplace), huge eat-in chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, and gorgeous family room with soaring ceilings leading to wonderful outdoor space. Home features four bedrooms plus beautiful paneled study. Five total fireplaces. Full floor master suite with gorgeous luxury bath and private terrace with hot tub. Radiant lower level with family room, fireplace, bar. and additional bedroom All technology needs covered by top-of-the-line Crestron smart home system. Amazing three-car attached heated garage with custom turntable. A completely updated modern masterpiece housed in a vintage shell steps to everything both the Gold Coast and Old Town offer.