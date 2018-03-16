3325 Piedmont Rd 2305

Located on a high floor at Terminus condominium in Buckhead (Atlanta), this beautifully renovated corner three-bedroom, three bath home has been designed with a modern lifestyle in mind. Renovations and interior design by Roche Bobois.Skyline views from the 23rd floor are seen from each room through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The living room, dining room, den and kitchen blend seamlessly into one another with ample space for art and furniture. New dark Oak hardwood floors have been installed throughout the condominium. A private terrace is accessible just off the kitchen and den to take in the gorgeous city views.The kitchen features an oversized breakfast counter with seating for six. A premium appliance package includes a Wolf gas range, vented stainless steel hood, Subzero fridge and freezer, stainless steel sink, microwave, dishwasher and wine fridge. New granite counter tops and backsplash have also been installed. The laundry room is located just behind the kitchen and includes pantry storage and a service entrance.A large master suite is located at the far end of the condo. This bedroom can easily accommodate a king-sized bed with two nightstands, as well as a seating area closer to the window. The master en-suite bath features dual vanities, frameless glass shower, cast iron tub and separate water closet. There are also two large custom walk-in closets. The master suite has access to one of the two private terraces to take in the spectacular sunsets. There are two additional bedrooms in the home.Terminus has spectacular amenities located on 14th floor, including a pool, hot tub, club room, two guest suites, fitness center, media room, catering kitchen and indoor/outdoor fireplaces. There is even a dog walk with doggie relief area (so you don’t need to go down to the street level to take care of your precious furry friend). Marta is steps away to get you to the airport in no time and with no traffic. Numerous restaurants, shopping (Lenox Square & Phipps Plaza), grocery stores and everything you need are located at your doorstep, within walking distance or just minutes from the building.