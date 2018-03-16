Località Pozzuolo

Beautiful villa of about 530 sqm built in 1962 by the famous Russian architect André Svetchine di Nizza. Among his many achievements in the French Riviera are the villa of Cristian Dior, the villa of the beer tycoon Henry Pierre Heineken, and finally that of the great painter Marc Chagall. Situated on the hills above the Gulf of San Terenzo of Lerici, with magnificent views of the Gulf of Lerici which is part of the "Golfo dei Poeti", and on that of San Terenzo with Villa "Magni", better known as the villa of Shelley where the poet with his wife Mary found inspiration along with others like Lord Byron, David H. Lawrence etc. On the same gulf overlooking the famous villa "Marigola" where Sem Benelli lived. The villa is also only 600 m. from the charming seaside resort of "Baia Blu". It is only 3 km far from Porto Lotti, the most prestigious private port on the Ligurian coast. Moreover, the "Golfo dei Poeti", which is part of Portovenere and Palmaria and Tino Islands, is contiguous to the Cinque Terre area (listed in the UNESCO World Heritage List with more than 3 million visitors each year). The property consists of 3 floors: Ground floor: Large entrance hall, custom-made wardrobes, small hall that opens up to the living room, bathroom and elevator access to the 1st floor, further large hall with 4 windows, big fireplace and 2 libraries, dining room, office with custom cabinets, boiler room with gas heating, custom made kitchen, laundry room with a secondary entrance. A staff apartment composed of a dining room, and bedroom with bathroom. Blackboard floors in the entrance and in Cotto and marble in the living room and in the dining area. A magnificent veranda enclosed by large windows with glazing (winter garden) complete the ground floor. Indoor garage plus outdoor parking spaces. First floor: Access to this floor is from the staircase of the main hall or from the elevator adjacent to the hall, a corridor leads to the 4 bedrooms, the first room is a guestroom with bathroom, the second and the third bedrooms, are served by large bathrooms, the final large master bedroom, with office and bathroom with whirlpool, shower and separate toilet. It is to be pointed out that all the bathrooms of the villa have just been redone and never used.