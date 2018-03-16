高端地产新闻
在售 - Nimes, France - ¥41,264,839
Nimes, 30000 - France

约¥41,264,839
原货币价格 €5,300,000
Nîmes Historical Center Listed historical monument, this Mansion has been remodelled in the 17th and 18th century. Witness of major events in History, it was inhabited by illustrious families. Articulated around a court of honor and with a total living area of 1700 sq m spread over 3 levels, it offers an exceptional reception area. Superb court of honor of 200 m2, vaulted rooms with 3 rooms of 120 m2 opening onto the inner courtyard. Interior courtyard of 340 m2 shaded with a pond of 5 x 2.5 m. Gallery and its 110 sq m are composed of 3 seminar rooms / exhibition rooms. Access to the1st floor via the staircase of honor. The staircase and its ceiling are inspired by the classical Italian Baroque art. The apartments consist of 5 reception rooms, with original features, fireplaces, and a boudoir. Professional kitchen for your receptions. On the top floor: 3 bedrooms, including 2 suites with shower room and an apartment with bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Perfect place for your prestigious receptions ...

上市日期: 2017年3月3日

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

