470 Edge Of Woods Road

The elegant driveway off Edge of Woods Road leading to this traditional home on its 1.5+/- acre estate-like property says you have arrived. And you have! This private estate overlooks 18+/- acres of preserved farm fields with sunset views over verdant paddocks in the coveted hamlet of Water Mill. Once part of a long admired and highly desirable 40 acre parcel, known as River Circle Farm, this offering, permits in place for tennis, is now available at a reasonable price. It is a compelling investment with neighboring one acre preconstruction properties without tennis offered in the $5-6 million range. Don't miss your opportunity to buy into this upscale exclusive area. The elegant traditional home with 7 bedrooms and 5 baths was designed to maximize the second floor views of the open reserve meadows. The main floor's walls of glass lend a sense of spaciousness and light to the open floor plan that includes the dining area, great room with fireplace, and family media room. The home has a relaxed elegance, beautifully enhanced by the golden sunsets casting a warm glow throughout. Upstairs the master wing is warmed by a fireplace and opens to a private balcony, offering spectacular views of the endless landscape. French doors open out to a 25ftx25ft covered porch flanked by pillars. From here enjoy your indoor-outdoor lifestyle perfect for relaxing and entertaining while overlooking the lawn, pool area, and adjacent meadows. Enjoy the heated gunite pool at your very own private oasis or visit the world famous beaches just minutes away. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, and world class golfing.